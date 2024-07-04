The new Master Plan for Brasília, approved by the CLDF, allows for more buildings in the central region and less green space

The promoter of the MPDFT (Public Ministry of the Federal District and Territories), Marilda dos Reis Fontinele, stated this Thursday (4.Jul.2024) that the agency will file an ADI (Direct Action of Unconstitutionality) against the new PPCUB (Preservation Plan for the Urban Complex of Brasília). She made the statement during a public hearing of the Senate Environment Committee.

According to Fontinele, the MPDFT sees “with great concern” the approval of the project in CLDF (Legislative Chamber of the Federal District). “It has become very complicated to talk about preservation with this text that we have today”he said.

On Tuesday (2 July) the Attorney General of Justice of the Federal District, Georges Seigneur, created a working group to analyze the impact of all points of the project.

Brasília has been considered a Cultural Heritage of Humanity since 1987 and for the promoter, the federal capital “it is not only in the interests of the city’s inhabitants, but in the interests of humanity”.

“We are in a very difficult situation here, because the project was approved by a Legislative Assembly composed of 24 deputies. Sadly, I see that we will have to transfer this analysis to 21 judges, because the Public Prosecutor’s Office will file a Direct Action of Unconstitutionality.”he stated.

Fontinele classified the new PPCUB as making a “scribble without the slightest criteria” in the design made by Lúcio Costa, architect and urban planner responsible for the Brasília Pilot Plan project.

The prosecutor also asked for the population’s participation to block the project. “If the pressure on the honorable deputies was not very efficient, I will have to call on society to put pressure on the Court of Justice”he stated.

The new PPCUB

The project was approved by 18 votes to 6 in the CLDF on June 19. The project establishes policies for the preservation, planning and management of the Federal Capital’s Pilot Plan. In practice, they allow construction in the central region and the consequent reduction of green spaces. Read the full of the proposal (PDF – 956 kB).

On June 26, the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), stated that he will veto “controversial points” from the project.

Read some of the suggested changes to the project: