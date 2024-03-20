Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/20/2024 – 16:36

The Public Ministry of the Federal District and Territories (MPDFT) denounced Jair Renan Bolsonaro (PL) as part of the process investigating him for money laundering, use of false documents and ideological falsehood.

According to the investigation, the fourth son of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) had falsified the billing reports of the company RB Eventos e Mídia to obtain a bank loan.

Shooting instructor Maciel Alves de Carvalho was also reported by the MPDFT. The information was published by the newspaper The globe and confirmed by Estadão.

In the report, lawyer Admar Gonzaga, who defends Jair Renan, stated that “undue leaks have caused the so-called strepitus fori (embarrassment resulting from a criminal action), very harmful to the defense, due process, the presumption of innocence and, thus, in the image of someone who has the right to defend themselves.”

“Society loses its status of legality and humanity with this situation. We need to evolve”, added the defender. When contacted, Maciel said that his lawyer is already aware of the complaint and that he will not speak to the press.

Initially, RB Eventos obtained a loan of R$157,000 using allegedly false documents. Then, in 2023, it obtained new loans of R$251 thousand and R$291 thousand.

In December last year, Santander bank filed a collection action in the Federal District Court against Jair Renan, Maciel Carvalho and RB Eventos e Mídia in the amount of R$360 thousand, referring to these loans that were not paid off.

In August last year, Jair Renan was the target of a search and seizure warrant as part of this same process. On that occasion, investigators carried out actions at two addresses belonging to the former president's son: an apartment in Balneário Camboriú, Santa Catarina, and another in the Southwest, in Brasília.