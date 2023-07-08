According to the organ, the man was denounced for threatening and inciting the crime; case occurred at Brasília Airport, in January

O MPDFT (Prosecutor’s Office of the Federal District and Territories) denounced on Wednesday (5.Jul.2023) businessman Luiz Carlos Basseto Junior -man who verbally harassed the appointed minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Cristiano Zanin at Brasília International Airport on January 11, 2023. The information was confirmed to the Power360.

According to the agency, the man who attacked the then president’s lawyer Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) was denounced for threatening and inciting crime. “The MPDFT awaits the decision of the Judiciary and requested steps to locate the accused”said in a note (read below).

At the time, Zanin was the target of threats and curses while brushing his teeth in the airport bathroom. In a video recorded by the aggressor himself, it is possible to see the lawyer brushing his teeth in the bathroom, when the businessman arrives filming and curses him with corrupt, bandit, naughty and vagabond.

The author of the video also asks why Zanin is not “on your boss’s little plane” –in reference to Lula– and says he has “I want to stick my hand in that guy’s ear”.

Watch (1min20s):

CASE DEVELOPMENTS

On January 26, about 3 weeks after the episode, the Civil Police of the DF (Federal District) indicted Luiz Carlos Basseto Junior for insulting Zanin. In February, the lawyer filed a complaint with the Common Court of the Federal District against the businessman.

In the complaint, the future minister of the STF asks the businessman for compensation of R$ 150 thousand and requests that a PF (Federal Police) agent testify about the case. For Zanin, the attacks were politically motivated. He mentioned that the case took place after the 8th of January. Here’s the full of the petition (2 MB).

In the criminal complaint, the lawyer stated that the man’s aggressive conduct brought a “unpleasant feeling of being on the verge of suffering attacks”. It also requests that Bassetto Junior’s criminal record certificate and information from the PF on the businessman’s entry and exit records in Brazil be included in the action.

ZANIN IN THE STF

On the same date that the MPDT denounced Basseto Junior for the verbal attacks against Zanin, Lula signed the decree that made official the appointment of the 47-year-old lawyer as Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (full -76 KB). The inauguration will take place on August 3, after the Court recess.

Appointed to the position by the president, Zanin saw his name approved on June 21 by the Senate for the Court. According to current criteria, he could stay in office until November 15, 2050, when he will turn 75. He will fill the vacancy left by Ricardo Lewandowski, who retired early on April 11.

Read the MPDFT note below:

“Luiz Carlos Basseto Junior was denounced, on July 5, for the crimes of threatening and inciting crime against the victim Cristiano Zanin Martins for the events that occurred at the Brasília airport on January 11, 2023. steps to locate the accused.”