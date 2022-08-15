A three-wheeler for rescue services? Before it was not possible in Italy, now the doors have opened. A few days ago, with the recent revision of the Highway Code, the possibility of using three-wheeled motorcycles was also allowed in Italy “for rapid medical aid intervention, for basic treatment, for patient monitoring and for the transport of the equipment necessary for first aid with health and technical personnel on board and for the transport of plasma, blood products and blood components“.

This opens the doors for the use of vehicles such as the Piaggio MP3 in an ambulance version. This is a vehicle that is already being used in Israel, on the other hand with success seen a large deployment (650 vehicles). Sami Sisa, president of Amda (the Red Star of David Association, equivalent of the Italian Red Cross) and representative of the International Red Cross, told Corriere della Sera about his experience to date: “In Israel we have been using MP3s for emergency services and with this system for many years we have seen significant improvements both in terms of reducing pressure on emergency departments of hospitals that shorten the intervention times on cases that need immediate help, with a wait that has gone from about nine minutes needed on average for the arrival of an ambulance to the three minutes used by three-wheeled emergency vehicles of motor ambulances. The efficiency and costs of this service in Israel have proved to be very competitive, it is likely that the advantages will be appreciated in Italy too.“.

Currently in Italy the use of ambulances has been started on an experimental basis in some cities, including Rome. Under the new legislation the only scooters that can be used are three-wheeled vehicles, two of which are tiltingwhile the use of two-wheeled vehicles is not envisaged.