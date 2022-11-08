The Public Ministry with the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) asked for an investigation into the payment of pensions above the ceiling for some employees at the top of Banco do Brasil. The decision, signed by Deputy Attorney General Lucas Rocha Furtado, says that the extra-ceiling compensation generates losses for the other beneficiaries of the retirement plan and for Banco do Brasil. TCU Minister Aroldo Cedraz is the rapporteur of the case.

as showed the Estadão in August, the National Association of Employees of Banco do Brasil questioned Economy Minister Paulo Guedes about the practice of cutting the retirement ceiling. With an official limit of BRL 45,000, the retirement of bank executives already reaches BRL 70,000.

The dribble on the ceiling happens due to a rule by Previ, the bank’s pension fund, which allows the ceiling to be exceeded by all those who have already achieved retirement or are on their way to retirement. Today, the limit only applies to future retirees.

In the document that asks for the investigation of the TCU, Lucas Furtado emphasizes that the practice of circumventing the pension limit by the top harms the other beneficiaries. “The statutory directors of Banco do Brasil and PREVI/BB would have enjoyed an immense and illicit benefit of an increase in the participation salary between 2008 and 2021, to the detriment of all other employees of the financial institution”, the text reads. of the MP with the TCU.

In addition to the executives of the state bank, members of Três Poderes have also moved to increase their own remuneration. The Federal Supreme Court (STF) has already sent a proposal to Congress to increase the salaries of ministers by 18%, which increases the monthly amount they receive from R$39,000 to R$46,000. This causes a “cascade effect” and also increases the salaries of judges and judges, in addition to giving room for readjustments in the Chamber and Senate.