Sandro Fantinel told businessmen not to hire Bahians; he was expelled from Patriota this wednesday (1st.mar)

O MPRS (Public Ministry of Rio Grande do Sul) announced this Wednesday (1st.Mar.2023) that it will open an investigation against Sandro Fantinel, councilor of Caxias do Sul (RS), after he made offensive statements to Bahian workers. According to the State attorney general, Marcelo Lemos Dornelles, the politician’s speech “may be classified as prejudiced and defamatory”.

“We forwarded it to the Caxias do Sul Criminal Justice Prosecutor’s Office, for evaluation from the perspective of the crime, and to the Justice Prosecutor’s Office with attribution in matters of Human Rights, in order to initiate a civil inquiry to assess the possibility of damage collective morality”stated Dornelles.

In a speech at the City Council of Caxias do Sul on Tuesday (Feb 28), Sandro Fantinel minimized the repercussions of an operation by the PRF (Federal Highway Police) which, since Wednesday (Feb 22), has rescued 206 workers in a situation analogous to slavery in wineries in Bento Gonçalves (RS).

The councilor said that the events were “exaggerated and mediatic”.

“Farmers, Producers [rurais]agricultural companies that are currently accompanying me, I will give you some advice: do not hire those people from above”, he declared. He advised businessmen to hire Argentines, because, according to him, they are “clean, hardworking, correct, keep the hours and keep the house clean”. Fantinel added that the “unique culture” from Bahia is “to live on the beach playing the drum.

This Wednesday, Fantinel was expelled from his party, Patriota. The acronym released a letter in which it states that the councilor’s speech is “tainted by serious disrespect for principles and rights constitutionally guaranteed to human dignity”.

The caption also says that the situation makes the councilor’s permanence in the party irreconcilable. read the full of the document (606 KB).

In your Twitter profilethe governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), said this Wednesday that he had received information that Fantinel is also being investigated by the State Civil Police.