The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) of São Paulo opened this Monday, 18, a preliminary investigation, through the so-called de facto news, to investigate complaints against the delivery app Ifood, which would have been responsible for secretly financing marketing campaigns. against couriers’ demands for better working conditions. The investigation order was signed by prosecutor Yuri Corrêa Luz, based on a report by the Public Agency for Investigative Journalism, which showed evidence of an action orchestrated by the company.

The prosecutor immediately determined that the representatives of Ifood and the companies QI Marketing and Benjamin Comunicação – contracted to manage the campaign to demobilize the couriers – present their respective versions of the information brought by the report within 15 days. Within the same period, copies of documents about the alleged contract signed between the investigated parties must be presented.

The investigation was opened based on a representation presented by the Working Group on Human Rights and Companies of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office for Citizens’ Rights in São Paulo, which pointed to the possibility that Ifood and the companies contracted to carry out the campaign had “practiced conduct that would violate the human rights of workers, as well as the rights to information, the truth, freedom of association, assembly and demonstration, and the freedom to enjoy fair working conditions”.

In the order that authorized the preliminary investigation, prosecutor Yuri Luz stated that the analysis of the facts presented by the Agência Pública report makes it possible to verify, in principle, that Ifood “would have hired advertising companies to infiltrate, in different ways, social movements of the app deliverers”. According to him, the action would be focused on a kind of “counter-propaganda” to demobilize the demands of couriers registered on the platform.

The prosecutor responsible for the case evaluated in the decision that the strategies used by the companies hired by Ifood may have affected the labor rights of the delivery people, such as the possibility of organizing strikes and demanding better remuneration. The rapporteur of the preliminary investigation also cites the possibility that the “counter-propaganda” campaign affected “the understanding of the general public about what was demanded by the couriers”.

“And if such news is confirmed, this set of strategies may, therefore, have also had an impact on the perception of all users of these platforms regarding the topics discussed by the delivery people, and especially those users who consume the services provided by iFood” , said the prosecutor.

