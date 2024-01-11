The commission's conclusions had little progress during Aras's administration, who asked for charges against Bolsonaro to be dropped

The Attorney General of the Republic, Paulo Gonet, said that he will resume investigations arising from Covid's CPI (Parliamentary Inquiry Commission) in the Federal Senate. In interview for journalist Miriam Leitão, in GloboNewsthe new PGR stated that it will analyze “whatever is possible” in terms of legal consequences.

Among the commission's conclusions is the indictment of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), filed by the STF (Supreme Federal Court) at the request of the Public Ministry.

“We have data from the CPI to be evaluated, decisions from the Supreme Court that sends the findings that were made in Congress during this period to the Attorney General’s Office. We will reanalyze what is possible to achieve in terms of analysis and legal repercussions of what was done, and what was left undone”, said Gonet, in an interview published this Thursday (11.jan.2024).

The CPI report, authored by the senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), included 81 requests for indictment in the opinion presented to the Senate. In addition to Bolsonaro, the names of former ministers Eduardo Pazuello, Marcelo Queiroga and Onyx Lorenzoni are on the final list. The document also brings together the data collected throughout the commission. Here's the complete of the text (PDF – 36 MB).

Under the management of former PGR Augusto Aras, requests for investigation had little repercussion within the Public Ministry. Two preliminary investigations against the former president in the case ended up shelved by STF minister Dias Toffoli at the request of the then deputy attorney general of the Republic, Lindora Araújo.

In addition to the review of the CPI investigations, Gonet spoke about the investigations into the extremist acts of January 8th. He said that the Public Ministry will carry out investigations “until the last consequences” and will not act based on prejudgment.

“The purpose of everyone involved in investigating these facts is to reach the ultimate consequences. It's like I said, acting republican. Whoever has something to explain will need to explain. We're not going to make prejudgments and say, 'Look, you must have done this. Then we will punish.' No, it is to always act in accordance with the parameters of the Constitution, with respect for due legal process”declared the PGR.