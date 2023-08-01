President of TCU lamented the lack of a representative of the body at the conference celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Anti-Corruption Law; Aras canceled his presence at the event

the president of TCU (Union Court of Auditors), Bruno Dantas, regretted the absence of a representative of the Public Ministry at the conference that discusses the 10 years of the Anti-Corruption Law (Law 12.846/2013) and stated that the agency stopped participating in discussions on the subject.

“It is a pity that the Public Prosecutor’s Office did not send a representative here with us to discuss these very important issues. In fact, the Public Ministry has been an important absentee when it comes to progress based on the problems that have been identified”he stated.

Dantas also mentioned the technical cooperation agreement signed in 2020 under the responsibility of CNJ (National Council of Justice) with the participation of TCU, Ministry of Justice, AGU (Attorney General of the Union) and CGU (Comptroller General of the Union). According to the president of the TCU, the Public Prosecutor’s Office sent representatives to discuss the issue at the time, but refused to participate in the signing of the agreement.

When mentioning Lava Jato, Dantas said that the operation was “Too big house” to comply with the law and which created a material collection to be analyzed and studied in order to seek advances on the subject.

In addition to Dantas, the ministers of the AGU, Jorge Messias, of the CGU, Vinicius Carvalho, and the president of Apex Brasil, Jorge Viana, participated in the event.

The initial program had the presence of the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, but it was canceled this Tuesday (1st.Aug.2023). The advisory of the event was unable to inform the reason for the absence of the PGR. Minister Carmen Lúcia, from the stf (Federal Supreme Court), also did not attend the event as scheduled.