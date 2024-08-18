Deputy Gavrilov warned owners of abandoned sites about responsibility

Owners of summer cottages should remember about the responsibility for the improper condition of the land. This was warned by the Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Property, Land and Property Relations Sergei Gavrilov, reports RIA Novosti.

The main task of the landowner, according to him, is to demonstrate active use of the land. Regular visits to the site and carrying out work on it are the key point in this matter. To maintain the site in good condition, it is enough to regularly mow the grass, remove weeds and garbage.

“If your site is swampy or requires serious improvement work, do not despair. The law gives you three years to carry out preparatory work,” the deputy emphasized.

Earlier, Rosreestr defined the signs of abandoned and subject to seizure dacha plots and lands for individual housing construction (IHC). In other words, now unused land can be taken away from Russians if it is recognized as such by supervisory authorities.