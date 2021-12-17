The Federal Public Ministry asked for the removal of the president of the National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute (Iphan), Larissa Rodrigues Peixoto Dutra, after President Jair Bolsonaro admitted that he interfered in the organ to serve private interests. On Wednesday, Bolsonaro stated that he changed command of the institution, at the end of 2019, to serve businessman Luciano Hang, from Havan stores.

“I learned that a well-known person, Luciano Hang, was doing another job and a piece of tile appeared in the excavations. Iphan arrived and banned the work. I called the minister of ministry (Marcelo Álvaro Antônio, then head of Tourism): ‘Which train is this?’ Because I’m not smart like my ministers. ‘What is Iphan, with ‘ph’?’ They explained it to me, I learned about it, I ‘ripe’ everyone from Iphan. I put another guy there”, said the president during an event at Fiesp.

“Iphan doesn’t give us a headache anymore. And when I ‘ripped’ the guy from Iphan… What happened, I’m sorry here, dear Ciro (Nogueira, Minister of the Civil House), as a politician wanting nomination, was not in the comic book. Then I really saw what Iphan can do. It has extraordinary bargaining power,” said Bolsonaro.

‘Detour’

The lawsuit asking for Larissa Dutra’s removal was presented by deputy Marcelo Calero (Cidadania-RJ) at the time she was appointed, in May last year. The claim was that Larissa has no experience in the area of ​​historic heritage.

“There was an injunction by the Court, in the 1st instance (removing Larissa), but it was overturned by the Regional Federal Court (of the 2nd Region). Now, in view of this new video, we ask the Court to grant an injunction for the removal”, he told the state the Attorney of the Republic Sergio Suiama, author of the request.

“It is a deviation from the purpose of the administrative act. The appointment of the president of Iphan has to be linked to the purpose of the body, which is the protection of (historical) heritage”, said Suiama.

Yesterday, during live, Bolsonaro ruled out the possibility of interference by the Justice. “I don’t think this story of taking away who I put in IPHAN will come to an end. I sent an investigation and came to the conclusion that Iphan’s people would have to be changed.”

Meeting

Bolsonaro’s interference with IPHAN surfaced in May 2020, when the STF ordered the disclosure of a ministerial meeting held in April of that year. In the video, the president says that he changed the command of Iphan to avoid the work stoppage.

At the time, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP) presented a factual news item. The representation was sent to the Federal District Attorney, but was filed. The Attorney in the DF said that the case could be reopened if there is new representation. The information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.

