Prosecutor Lucas Furtado states that the structure of the acronym “is being used to remunerate a person who has been declared ineligible”

O MPF (Federal Public Ministry) asked the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) an investigation into alleged irregularities in the salary that the PL pays the former President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The acronym reported in March this year that the remuneration paid would be R$ 41,000. The information is from G1.

In the action sent to the court, attorney Lucas Furtado stated that it is “it is possible to verify that the structure of a political party is being used to remunerate a person who has been declared ineligible by the highest instance of electoral justice”.