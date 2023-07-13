Prosecutor Lucas Furtado states that the structure of the acronym “is being used to remunerate a person who has been declared ineligible”
O MPF (Federal Public Ministry) asked the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) an investigation into alleged irregularities in the salary that the PL pays the former President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The acronym reported in March this year that the remuneration paid would be R$ 41,000. The information is from G1.
In the action sent to the court, attorney Lucas Furtado stated that it is “it is possible to verify that the structure of a political party is being used to remunerate a person who has been declared ineligible by the highest instance of electoral justice”.
In addition to the request for verification of the remuneration paid to the former Chief Executive, the attorney requests that, if the TCU has the understanding of any irregularity, that the payments be suspended.
Furtado also said that, because Bolsonaro was considered ineligible by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), the amount paid is, according to his understanding“direct and deadly violation of the principle of administrative morality”.
Also in March of this year, the PL stated that Bolsonaro will have the same remuneration as a minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) to be honorary president of the acronym.
