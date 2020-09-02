Villagers struggling with water shortage built dam in one day Villagers struggling with water shortage built dam in one day Villagers struggling with water shortage built dam in one day

Tribals used to be troubled by water shortage These children, who pick up stones with small hands, are residents of that tribal village, where a drop of water is not less than a dream for 8 months of the year. To be called Batohi village of Chitrakoot in Satna is ward number 13 of the Nagar Panchayat, but even after 73 years of independence, the residents here are waiting for water. In this village with a population of thousands, the problem of water such villagers migrate from here. In other cities, people here earn their wages by paying wages.

Saw dream of dam The people of the village dreamed of a dam to overcome the scarcity of water. The government never tried to fulfill this dream of the villagers. In this way, some young social workers came forward to help these villagers and encouraged them. After this, the tribal villagers decided to collect rain water and made a 5-foot dam, in which so much water remained, which will protect the villagers from the water crisis for the coming 6 months.

Village is bereft of basic facilities It is not that this is the first step of the villagers of Batohi village, even after several decades of India’s independence, the people of this village had never seen school and electricity, young social workers helped the villagers and educate the new generation Pioneered During this time, this matter reached the Madhya Pradesh government through the media and the then Kamal Nath government had given the gift of a school here. At the same time electricity also reached the village.

Dam made in one day The problem of water was in the entire village, so everyone in the village came together and engaged in the construction of the dam. The villagers have prepared a small dam with the help of stone and mud. Now this work of villagers is being appreciated in all the areas.

Used to bring water from 3-4 kilometers away There is also a problem of drinking water in this village. Social worker Manish Pandey says that people go 3-4 kilometers away for water during summer. The rain water is now stored through the villagers dam. This will remove the water shortage to some extent.

The tribals, who have been craving for every drop of water for decades, have set an example of being self-sufficient, seeing that even the administration and administration will bow their heads once. Innocent children, together with their parents, have constructed a dam in which the stagnant water will not only quench the thirst of thousands of tribals and millions of wild animals of the region, but also the complete cultivation of Rabi crop. Over the years, the problem of water in the area was such that the entire village used to flee. Appealed to the administration several times but it never worked.