05/23/2023 – 23:46

Deputy Isnaldo Bulhões Jr. (MDB-AL), rapporteur of the Provisional Measure (MP) that defines the structure of the new government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, provoked indignation in the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples (MPI). In his opinion, Bulhões Jr. removed from the ministry its main attribution, that of demarcating lands of native peoples, returning it to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

In a statement, the MPI concluded that the emedebist’s report provides evidence that indigenous peoples in Brazil continue to be victims of various types of violence. And he suggests that Bulhões Jr.’s amendments, which extinguish or reconfigure the portfolio’s attributions, suggest “the social and cultural erasure” of the indigenous people.

The note, shared by Minister Sonia Guajajara on social media, highlighted the importance of the ministry and its attributions, and their importance in guaranteeing the constitutional rights of indigenous people. At the same time, she stated that accepting the amendments proposed by the rapporteur means going against the understanding of the international community.

“Accepting the proposed amendments and excluding the demarcation of land from the powers of the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples is going against the grain of the world’s global objectives of facing the climate crisis, opening space for the environmental devastation that so threatens our biomes. Only protected and demarcated indigenous territories can guarantee Brazil and the world an alternative to contain the climate emergency”.

Changes

The amendments by Bulhões Jr. to the text of the MP did not only bother the MPI. The rapporteur also proposes the redistribution of attributions from the National Supply Company (Conab), which became linked to the Ministry of Agrarian Development, to the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply, to which Conab belonged before.

In the environmental area, the opinion removes responsibility for managing the Rural Environmental Registry (CAR) from the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change, which is a mandatory electronic registry for all rural properties and possessions. The registration information will be declaratory, under the responsibility of the rural owner or possessor, and are part of the National System of Rural Environmental Registration. In the change, the CAR became the responsibility of the Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services.

However, there is not a climate of generalized indignation in the government. The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha, for example, praised the report. “I consider it a balanced report. There are reformulations that are the views of the rapporteur, of the chairman of the commission. We will analyze it tomorrow to be able to be in the voting”, said the minister to journalists this Tuesday (23).

Voting on the report is scheduled on the agenda of the MP's mixed committee this Wednesday (24). The collegiate is chaired by Senator Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP). The MP needs to be approved in the House and Senate by the 1st of June so as not to lose its validity and, with that, to dismantle the entire current structure of the Esplanada dos Ministérios.
























