The Public Prosecutor’s Office of São Paulo (MPSP) reported on Monday (12) that it had taken down 12 fake profiles on social media. The pages were created to carry out scams with requests for financial aid for the families of those killed in the Voepass flight crash.

According to the agency, the criminals used photos of the victims and pretended to be relatives to ask for money. The operation was carried out with the participation of CyberGaeco, the MP division responsible for investigating cybercrimes.

The accident occurred at around 1:30 pm last Friday (9), killing 62 people. A turboprop aircraft, from the French brand ATR, from the company Voepass (formerly Passaredo), crashed in Vinhedo, a neighboring city of Campinas. The flight left Cascavel (PR) and was heading to Guarulhos Airport (SP).

Identification of victims

The Attorney General of the State of São Paulo, Paulo Sérgio de Oliveira e Costa, said today that the Legal Medical Institute (IML) of São Paulo has already completed all the autopsy examinations of the victims, that is, the examinations that determine the cause of death. The institute is now continuing to identify the bodies.

To date, 27 bodies have been identified and 12 have been released to their families. Twenty-three victims were identified by fingerprints and four by dental arch analysis.

Investigation

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of the State of São Paulo (MPSP) appointed three public prosecutors from Vinhedo (SP) to monitor the police investigation opened by the Civil Police to investigate the accident of flight 2283.

“This will be an opportunity, in this investigation, to ensure that, in the investigation of facts, we have the identification of all the people, of all the companies that are in some way involved in this causal link. [do acidente]”, said the Attorney General.

Costa, who met with relatives of the accident victims early Monday evening, stressed that the MPSP will collaborate with the investigation at the federal level.

“Every time an air accident occurs, this is very much a federal issue. The investigations and reports are carried out by national agencies that are required by law and constitutionally to do so. But this does not prevent the state Public Prosecutor’s Office from carrying out its investigations, given that the accident occurred here in the state of São Paulo,” he said after the meeting, which took place at a hotel in the central region of the capital of São Paulo.

