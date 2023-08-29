Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/28/2023 – 21:48

After announcing the initiation of an inquiry into investigate the 123 Milesthe Public Ministry of São Paulo met this Monday (28th) with the company’s legal representatives to obtain information about the suspension of the issuance of tickets and packages of the Promo line (with flexible dates) with shipment forecast from September to December 2023. The company announced the suspension of this line on August 18th.

In a press conference earlier this evening, promoter Cesar Ricardo Martins said that the company had informed that it had stopped selling new tickets and promotional packages.

Related news: “If we have a type of contract that is not being fulfilled for some reason, then it cannot be reproduced. As they communicated to me that they are no longer making this type of contract, I will not have an increase in the number of consumers who could potentially be harmed”.

Today’s meeting, according to the prosecutor, was only preliminary. During the meeting, he was informed that the company’s partners should meet next Friday (1st) with members of the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), of the Ministry of Justice. On August 21, Senacon set a deadline for 123 Milhas to present clarifications on the suspension and provide explanations on how injured consumers are being compensated, the reversal/refund procedure and available service channels, in addition to documentation proving all requested information.

According to Martins, it has not yet been possible to assess how many packages were sold or the number of consumers affected by the suspension. Preliminary data, obtained from Procon in São Paulo, show that of the 6,820 complaints made against the company, at least 973 may refer to the Promo line. The website Reclame Aqui registered 14,249 complaints against the company, but did not determine how many of them refer specifically to the Promo line.

layoffs

Several communication vehicles published reports pointing out that there was a mass layoff at 123 Milhas. According to the promoter, the company’s representatives did not mention the matter, nor whether there is a financial guarantee for the fulfillment of contracts already signed with customers.

According to the promoter, the company informed that the Promo line is equivalent to 15% of the commercialized packages and that the rest of the operations continue working. “The company stated that he [o Promo] represents 15% of the operations it has and that, basically, what would have been a mismatch. This product implies the advance purchase of airfare within a three-month period and a variation of up to three days with reference to the effective date of use. The company claims that, in this period, there was a very significant increase in the value of airline tickets and that, because of this, there was a very large discrepancy between how much was collected and the current price of the ticket”, he reported.

Martins said that the company will have until September 15th to provide answers and information on how it intends to reimburse customers who had acquired the Promo line. “The final objective of the inquiry is to make a conduct adjustment term (TAC) to try to solve this situation”.

Consumer

According to the promoter, the consumer who bought the promotional line needs to look for the company to seek an agreement and also register a complaint in the appropriate channels, either on the platform consumer.gov.brin the website Complain here or at Procons. “There is no need for individual filing,” she explained.

wanted by Brazil Agency, 123 Milhas has yet to comment on the meeting with the Public Ministry.

In a note published on its website, the company says that “it has always sought to act with transparency and respect for its customers”.

“Due to the persistence of adverse market circumstances, beyond our control, the Promo line was temporarily suspended and we will not issue tickets with shipment scheduled from September to December 2023. We are fully refunding the amounts paid by customers, in vouchers plus correction monetary rate of 150% of the CDI, above inflation and market interest, for the purchase of any tickets, hotels and packages at 123milhas. We understand that this change is unexpected and regret the inconvenience this may cause.”