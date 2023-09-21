In statementthe institution stated that it used data from Odebrecht systems in agreements made directly with the contractor from 2017 onwards and that it fears that this information could also be affected by Toffolli’s decision.

THE OPERATION

Considered the largest operation against corruption in Brazil, Lava Jato officially began in March 2014. It focused on misappropriation of Petrobras resources from 2004 to 2012 by people linked to the PT and two other parties that supported the government at the time: PMDB (current MDB) and PP. They appointed directors of the state-owned company who operated in their favor. Politicians from other parties were also investigated.

During investigations, the operation uncovered a corruption scheme in which Odebrecht executives paid bribes to politicians and public officials to obtain works, guaranteeing the preference of processes and contracts. Marcelo Odebrecht, then president and heir of the company, was arrested in June 2015.

In addition to Brazil, Odebrecht was also ordered to pay a fine in the United States and Switzerland.

In Latin America, contractor bribery and kickback schemes were also identified in Argentina, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Guatemala, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama and Peru. In Africa, in Angola and Mozambique.