Former deputy suggested that the governor of RS would be gay “with internalized homophobia” and “fetishes” in “authoritarianism”

The MP-RS (Public Ministry of Rio Grande do Sul) asked on Friday (July 21, 2023) that the former federal deputy Jean Wyllys delete your publication on the networks in which you suggest that the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), would have “fetishes regarding authoritarianism and uniforms”.

Willys criticized Leite after the governor of Rio Grande do Sul said that Rio Grande do Sul would maintain the civic-military state lines – President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced which will end Pecim (National Program of Civic-Military Schools). Jean’s post still available at 23:00 this Monday (24.Jul).

The MPRS says in note who also asked for a breach of confidentiality of the former deputy’s data and a daily fine of R$ 100,000 for non-compliance with the judicial measure if the request is accepted by the Court. Wyllys “is investigated for insulting a public official and for committing, inducing or inciting discrimination or prejudice based on race, color, ethnicity, religion or national origin, both crimes committed on social networks”.

The prosecutor David Medina da Silva, responsible for the request, says that the former federal deputy “exceeded the limits of freedom of expression, offending the dignity and decorum of the Governor of the State, especially considering the reach of the publication, which, on 07/20/2023, at 6 pm, had 543 retweets, 297 tweets with comments and 5,218 likes, in addition to more than one million views”.

