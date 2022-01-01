The federal government issued a provisional measure (MP) that reduces the rates of Withholding Income Tax (IRRF) on aircraft and engine leasing operations. The MP, published last night (31) in an extra edition of the Official Gazette of the Union, is aimed at companies in the regular air transport sector for passengers or cargo. The measure, which takes effect as of today (1), says that the reduction will last for a maximum of five years.

Currently, the IRRF rate applied to aircraft leasing is 15%. According to the text, the rate will be reduced from 15% to zero over the next two years. From 2024 onwards, the rates will gradually increase by 1% per year. That is, it will be 1% in 2024, 2% in 2025 and 3% in 2026.

According to the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, the measure represents a total fiscal waiver of R$374 million for 2022; BRL 382 million for 2023; BRL 378 million for 2024; R$371 million for 2025 and R$158 million for 2026.

“The rate currently in effect, 15% since 2021, has negative effects on tourism operations, generating an increase in costs and hindering the sector’s recovery in the pandemic scenario. Since it makes travel more expensive, it reduces demand and reduces consumption,” said the secretary.

The government also states that the exemption will be offset by the increase in tax revenue collection resulting from the measure to revoke the special taxation of the Contribution to the PIS/Pasep, Cofins, the Contribution to the PIS/Pasep-Importação and the relative Cofins-Importação naphtha and other products destined for petrochemical plants under the so-called Special Regime for the Chemical Industry (Reiq).

By law, the term of validity of the MP is 60 days, and may be extended once for an equal period. The text must be voted on in the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate before the deadline or it will expire.

MEI-Truck

Friday’s Official Gazette also sanctioned the Conversion Bill 147/2019, which amends the law that deals with the National Statute of Microenterprises and Small Businesses and the Special Regime of Simples.

Among the changes in legislation is the creation of the individual Microentrepreneur (MEI) truck driver, aimed at autonomous cargo transporters. In addition to inclusion in the MEI, the text defines new billing limits for the qualification of professionals in this category.

With the change, registration as MEI is now allowed for transporters and truck drivers with sales of up to R$ 251,600 per year.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?