Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/15/2024 – 21:25

The Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPF) and the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ) issued a joint recommendation to the State Environmental Institute (INEA) to complete the regulation of the Sedimentable Particle Monitoring Program. The document specifically calls for monitoring of “black dust” emissions by Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN) at its unit in Volta Redonda (RJ).

The creation of the Sedimentable Particle Monitoring Program was determined by Decree 48,668/2023, published by the state government in September last year. Inea was given six months to make the regulations, and the deadline expired in March.

The recommendation was made public last Friday (12). The MPF and the MPRJ demanded a response from the environmental agency within 10 days. A deadline of 30 days was also set for compliance with the recommendation. In the event of a refusal, a public civil action may be filed.

According to a note released by the MPF and the MPRJ, Decree 48.668/2023 expands the air quality monitoring that was already carried out by Inea, increasing the number of stations. In this way, the monitoring of “black dust” emissions in Volta Redonda would be included.

A draft of the program’s rules has reportedly already been drawn up by the environmental agency and presented to all of its boards. The proposal has also reportedly received a favorable opinion from its legal department. However, to come into effect, it still depends on the final decision of the Inea Board of Directors.

Pollution

Volta Redonda has 261,000 inhabitants, according to the 2022 Demographic Census. Residents of the city have complained in recent years about emissions from CSN’s activities. The “black dust” is formed by microparticles of iron that, when released into the air, can harm the health of residents and pollute the environment.

The issue has already been addressed in public hearings held at the Rio de Janeiro Legislative Assembly and the Chamber of Deputies. To avoid soot, many people say they need to keep their homes with doors and windows closed. Videos circulating on the internet show scenes of gray smoke spreading across various parts of the city.

If the draft under analysis is approved, Inea will be responsible for publishing daily air quality indexes at its stations distributed throughout the state. In addition, an annual report assessing atmospheric conditions in the state must be prepared.

Wanted by Brazil AgencyInea did not return the contact. CSN stated in a note that the recommendation was not addressed to the company. “It is not up to CSN to comment or give an opinion on the matter,” the text adds.