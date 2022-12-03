TSE had identified BRL 620,000 in possible irregularities and asked for explanations from the PT ticket

O Electoral Public Prosecutor’s Office recommended the approval of the campaign accounts of the ticket that won the presidential election, formed by Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and Geraldo Alckmin (PSB).

The technical area of ​​the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) had found BRL 620,000 in possible irregularities and the court asked politicians for explanations.

The document that suggests the approval of the accounts is signed by the Deputy Attorney General for Elections, Paulo Gonet. The piece was sent to the TSE this Saturday (3.Dec.2022). read the full (188 KB).

Gonet affirms that the necessary information was provided to explain the possible irregularities indicated initially.

One of the indications was about an expense of BRL 146,050 that had not been declared. The plate stated that the service was contracted by the PT’s state directory in Rio de Janeiro and the invoice was issued in the name of the presidential campaign due to an error.

Expenses with airline tickets allegedly paid in duplicate were also questioned. Lula’s team stated that it was necessary to buy new tickets for passengers who already had tickets in times of flight delays or changes in appointments.

Another topic mentioned by Gonet was the questioning of R$ 14,584.80 declared as paid in campaign material and lacking proof. The campaign sent photos of the material. “The irregularity pointed out deserves to be considered as overcome”said the prosecutor.

There was also a similar process with the questioning of BRL 20,860 destined, according to the rendering of accounts, for the production of pamphlets aimed at the evangelical public.

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva should be graduated by the TSE on December 12th. It is the last stage of the electoral process. Graduation is equivalent to an acknowledgment that the candidate won the election.