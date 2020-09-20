Highlights: A video went viral on social media before the by-election in MP

Video of alleged supporter of pro-Scindia minister Govind Singh Rajput

Supporters are seeking votes for the construction of Ram temple

Demanding vote of woman by showing picture of Lord Ram

The BJP has the support of Lord Ram to win the MP by-election. Jyotiraditya Scindia’s close and Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput this time is on the ground of Ram. His people are asking voters to vote for him by showing a picture of Lord Ram. The video is viral on social media demanding votes in Ram’s name.

The video of an alleged supporter of Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput in the Surkhi Assembly constituency of Sagar is viral on social media. In which the supporter is offering a calendar to a woman. The supporter says that now Rajput ji has come in flower. Vote on the flower. By one vote a brick temple will be engaged in construction. And virtue will also be found. The viral video is not confirmed by Navbharat Times.com.

‘Modi ji is building Ram temple’

In the viral video, the alleged minister shows a picture of Lord Ram to a supporter, saying that this is Lord Ram. Showing the picture of Kamal says that this is his election symbol and this is Govind Bhaiya. Modi ji is building Ram temple Give me one vote in the flower, one brick is put on it. The video of a pro-minister explaining the woman this way is viral on social media.

It is worth noting that Transport Minister Govind Rajput had recently taken Ramshila Pujan Yatras for 13 days in his constituency Surkhi. During this time he traveled from village to village. Rajputs are supporters of Jyotiraditya Scindia. He was also the Transport Minister in Kamal’s government. Jyotiraditya left the Congress with Scindia and joined the BJP. In Surkhi, Rajputs are also struggling with the infighting of the party.