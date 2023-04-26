Appointment of Hissam Dehaini’s mother-in-law to the Secretariat of Culture of Araucária (PR) 2 days before the union will also be investigated

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Paraná said this Tuesday (25.Apr.2023) that it is investigating the case of the mayor of Araucária, Hissam Hussein Dehaini (Citizenship), 65 years old, who married a 16-year-old teenager and, in the same week, appointed her mother-in-law, Marilene Rode, as secretary of Culture and Tourism of the municipality.

“There are ongoing proceedings on the case. As it involves a teenager, by law, all information regarding the fact under investigation is confidential.”says the MPPR in a note.

According to the Araucária city hall, the ceremony was held on April 15 and, 2 days before, Marilene Rode took over the secretariat.

Legally, marriage is allowed. A law 13,811 of 2019signed by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), allows the civil union of those over 16 years old, provided that authorized by those responsible.

The MPPR, however, reposted on her Instagram profile, a post from February 5 that warns about the damage of an early marriage. “Why is marriage with children and adolescents still seen by society as a decision without prejudice to the development of children and adolescents?”wrote the organ.

In the post, the MP warns that the practice can harm educational, professional and social aspects of girls and women, in addition to “stealing an important phase of development”.