08/03/2023 – 17:07

The State Public Prosecutor’s Office (MP) opened an inquiry to investigate the decision of the São Paulo government to dispense with textbooks in state schools in order to use only digital material. The prosecution gives ten days for the Department of Education to show the “pedagogical and financial justifications” for rejecting the works of the National Textbook Program (PNLD), in which the Ministry of Education (MEC) buys copies for all schools in the country.

The Secretary of Education from São Paulo, Renato Feder, decided to give up 10 million copies for elementary school students 2 (6th to 9th grade) in 2024. And he announced that he will no longer buy books for high school either.

The strategy of the government of São Paulo is currently organized classes in Power Point, with about 20 slides, which are passed by the teacher in the classroom. “The class is a big TV, which shows Power Point slides, students with paper and pen, taking notes and doing exercises. The traditional book, it comes out”, said Feder to Estadão. “It is not a digital textbook. It is a more assertive material, with figures, games, 3D images, exercises. He can click on links, open videos, navigate through a museum,” he added. Feder also justified the decision by considering the PNLD books “superficial”.

According to the MP, there is a need “to determine whether the new teaching materials to be adopted are equivalent to those of the PNLD in terms of quality, qualitative production analysis processes, choice, evaluation and unit price”. The prosecution asks that the government also inform who are the professionals responsible for preparing and evaluating the digital material.

Prosecutor Fernanda Peixoto Cassiano also says that the “adoption of exclusively digital teaching material makes access difficult for students without the support of technological equipment” in schools and at home, which jeopardizes the constitutional and legal obligation of the State to provide teaching material. And that the decision may “set up unequal treatment among students”.

The MP also asks the State to inform whether there has been consultation with the “democratic management bodies of the system”, such as the State Council of Education (CEE), school councils, student unions and education professionals before taking the decision.

After the repercussion in the press of the decision, Feder was in a meeting at the CEE and was even questioned about the refusal of textbooks, but he did not give a statement because he warned that he would need to leave for a meeting with Governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans).

This Thursday, the secretary also canceled his participation in the program Roda Viva, on TV Cultura, which would take place on Monday, the 7th. The group of journalists had already been invited to interview him.

As Estadão found out, schools were being consulted by the State until last week about the process of choosing a book in the PNLD. They were asked if they preferred a single book option for the entire network or works chosen for each school. Professors and publishers were surprised by the secretary’s decision to refuse the works last Friday.

The PNLD 2024 catalog has works from all subjects in elementary school 2. There are collection options from various publishers so that schools or teaching networks can choose which ones they intend to use.

Before that, publishers need to submit their books to a team of specialists, who may or may not approve the works, as required by the public notices. Conceptual errors, outdatedness and prejudice are reasons for immediate exclusion.

The books offered at the PNLD are the same as those sold on the private market, with minor format adaptations required in public notices. As Estadão showed, many of the textbooks rejected by the São Paulo government for the state network are used by top private schools in the capital, such as Bandeirantes, Miguel de Cervantes, Porto Seguro, Gracinha and Oswald de Andrade.

The MP was represented by state deputy Carlos Giannazi (PSOL). The prosecution also says that the annual report by Unesco (an arm of the United Nations for education), released last week, recommends the use of technology as a complement to other strategies in the classroom, and not as a replacement. The document cites research that indicates negative effects on learning when students make intensive use of technologies in education. The MP also cites the recommendations of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics, which suggests limiting the use of screens for children.

São Paulo’s decision has been criticized by experts, publishers and authors. This Wednesday, the 2nd, bookseller organizations in the country published a joint manifesto against the decision and saying that the PNLD “is ​​an instrument to guarantee plurality, didactic-pedagogical quality and transparency”. Among them are the Brazilian Book Chamber (CBL), the Brazilian Association of Books and Educational Content (Abrelivros) and the Brazilian Association of Educational Book Authors (Abrale).