Measure alters adaptation period to the new legislation; changes proposed by Tereza Cristina should be included in the project

The provisional measure on the deadline for adapting the public administration to the new Bidding and Contracts Law (MP 1,167 of 2023) will expire next week without having been voted on. The rapporteur of the proposal in the joint commission, senator Teresa Cristina (PP-MS), must submit a bill with the changes suggested in its report.

“I made a commitment with deputies and senators of the commission and I will forward a PL [projeto de lei] with all the modifications that we think are important to the new law of bidding”said to Power360. Here’s the full of the report (302 KB).

Tereza Cristina’s opinion would be analyzed on July 4, but the meeting was canceled because of the tax reform vote in the Chamber. The MP will expire on Friday (July 28, 2023). Congress only will resume work in August.

“Even if I had voted in the commission [antes do recesso parlamentar] would have the plenary sessions of the Chamber and the Senate still“, he said. As Congressmen did not vote for the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law), the official recess period for deputies and senators this year is informal and the term for MPs continues to count.

According to the MP, the public manager can choose, until the end of December, whether to follow the previous rules or the new ones established in the legislation approved in 2021, which would enter and be mandatory from April 2023.

The measure was published at the end of March and extended the validity of the former Bidding and Contracts Law (Law 8666 of 1993), Trading Law (Law 10,520 of 2002) and the law on the Differentiated Regime for Public Procurement, the RDC (Law 12,462 of 2011) until the end of the year. Tereza Cristina’s report, however, proposed other changes (read more at the end of this text).

The president of the joint commission that analyzed the MP, deputy Lidice da Mata (PSB-BA), told the Power360 that a “Divergence” of the government with Tereza Cristina’s report also caused the delay in voting on the proposal.

“There was an initial divergence between the rapporteur’s report and the government’s expectation”, declared Lidice. According to the rapporteur, however, the section that did not have government support was removed.

“We held the hearings, collected amendments and highlights and scheduled for the end of June, but the reform [tributária] missed all deadlines”said Tereza Cristina.

In practice, the extension of the deadline to adhere to the new model, provided for in the MP, has already been formalized in another law sanctioned by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) on June 28. The Chief Executive sanctioned the project that minimized cuts in transfers to municipalities with population loss identified in the 2022 Census (Complementary Law 198 of 2023).

Provisional measures have the force of law (effective immediately), but have a maximum term of 120 days. To become definitive law, they need the approval of Congress with a vote in the committee and then in the plenary of each House.

Text changes

Tereza Cristina says that the suggestions in her report will be presented in the form of a bill in the Senate. In her text, the rapporteur accepted an amendment that allows the “ride” by a municipal entity in minutes of price records that are managed by the municipality itself or by another municipality, provided that it is preceded by a bidding process.

Another accepted point deals with the obligation of the public power to adapt its computerized systems and to train its civil servants to adapt to the New Bidding Law of 2021.

According to the report, the new legislation already establishes “implicitly” this obligation and, therefore, the proposal cannot be considered unconstitutional for creating obligations, without budgetary forecast, to the federal entities

Tereza Cristina also included another type of contractual guarantee, that of a capitalization bond funded with a single payment. Thus, the contracted party may opt for any of the following modalities: collateral in cash or public debt securities, surety bond, bank guarantee and capitalization bond.

In the proposed text, it is also allowed to carry out adjustments in the agreed agreements, provided justification is presented. The changes must not imply the transposition, reallocation or transfer of resources from one category of programming to another or from one agency to another. In the case of works, the original characteristics must be maintained.

The rapporteur also included the possibility that resources from agreements that have not been used could be used to expand the originally proposed goal.

In addition “efficient management” of resources from agreements, with a lower cost than expected, would be rewarded. Instead of returning the balances, the contracted party may use them to expand the target.

On the other hand, if the initially agreed amount is insufficient, it will be allowed, as long as it does not compromise the agreed delivery, the use of: