Bahia Public Ministry wants clarification on alleged homophobic speech; singer says it was slang to break up a fight

The MP-BA (Public Ministry of Bahia) sent a notification this Sunday (Feb 11, 2024) to the band “Oh Polemic” and the group’s lead singer, Davison Nascimento. The organization demands clarification about an alleged homophobic speech by Davison, when the band performed as a trio electric in Salvador.

On that occasion, the singer stopped the show and addressed the audience to complain about “men kissing”. The episode was on Friday (9.Feb). The band and the singer have 24 hours to explain what happened.

“Having a party, and a lot of men kissing. You will enjoy the block. Full of women here”said the vocalist when he stopped the show.

SINGER DEFENDS HIMSELF

Davison posted a story on social media Instagram in which he defends himself against the repercussions of his speech being homophobic. According to the artist, the expression he used in the electric trio means that there were men fighting during it. show.

In this context, Davison stopped the show to draw the men's attention and explain that there were other people, including women, who wanted to enjoy the party and stay away from the fight.

“I'm not homophobic. I have nothing against it, I really support LGBTs. Family, this is a slang that is used a lot in the community when there is a lot of fighting going on, a lot of cowardice. So I stopped and said: are you going to stay there, making out, instead of enjoying and dancing?”Davison said.