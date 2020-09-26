Highlights: Unique case came in family court of Bhopal

24-year-old daughter appeals against father

Daughter accused, father cheating during Ludo game

Family court counselor counseling girl

Bhopal.

A unique case has come to light in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. A 24-year-old girl has appealed against her father in the family court. The woman says that her father cheated during the game of Ludo. The counselor of the family court is now counseling him.

The woman says that she was playing ludo with her father when she was dishonest. She trusts the father so much that she does not expect dishonesty from him. Right in the game of Ludo, but father cheating with him. Therefore, he has appealed in the Family Court.

Court counselor Sarita said that they are counseling the girl constantly. So far, 4 rounds of counseling have been done.