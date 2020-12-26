Highlights: Cabinet approves proposed law against Love Jihad in MP

The Freedom of Religion Bill, 2020 was approved at a special meeting of the Cabinet on Friday morning.

The bill will be introduced in the assembly session starting from 28 December

Provision for imprisonment up to 10 years in cases of conversion under law

Bhopal

The state cabinet has approved the draft of the proposed bill against Love Jihad in Madhya Pradesh. The Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Saturday morning approved the draft Freedom of Religion Bill, 2020. After the meeting, Home Minister Narottam Mishra gave this information.

The Home Minister said that the law provides for imprisonment of up to 1-5 years and a fine of at least 25 thousand rupees in cases of forced conversion. In the cases of conversion of women, minor and SC-ST, the culprits will have to pay a fine of 50 thousand rupees in addition to 2 to 10 years in jail.

Collector needs one month in advance

Under the law, for their conversion, the collector of the district concerned will have to apply a month in advance. It will be mandatory to submit an application to the Collector for conversion and marriage. If conversion is done without application, strict action will be taken.