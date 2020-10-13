The robbers of the Indian Petrol Pump at Borawan in Dharmapuri of Kasravad police station area, 55 km from the district headquarters of Khargone in Madhya Pradesh, have been busted. The MP police have arrested 6 miscreants who attacked petrol pumps with sticks and sticks. Ten days later, the shocking connection of girlfriends is also revealed in the interrogation of these miscreants.Home Minister Narottam Mishra’s stance on Kamal Nath’s age – he is old nowAccording to the police, six friends had looted the petrol pump to fulfill girlfriends’ hobbies and to raise money. In addition to arresting the accused for robbery at the petrol pump, two bikes, five mobiles and cash have also been seized from them. Two of them are science graduates.Jabalpur: 10th to BA-MA degree without exam was getting 20 thousand rupees

Revealing the robbery, SP Shailendra Singh Chauhan says that on the intervening night of October 2 and 3, there was a robbery at the Indian Oil Petrol Pump in Dharmapuri Borava. Unidentified masked miscreants attacked Vijay and Raja Nayak, employees working at petrol pumps, with sticks and sticks and looted mobile cash. After investigation, 6 people were found in it. Due to this, the case was registered in robbery. Teams were formed to trace the robbery and with the help of cyber cell, the accused have been arrested and based on all the physical evidence, the mobile and looted phones were recovered from the accused in the interrogation of the habitual criminals of the district and Barwani district. went.

On interrogation of the accused, all of them came to know that they gathered together in Kasrawad as friends and were told to go towards Balkwara. In Moolthan, information was received from the informer that a person was roaming in Moolthan area in suspicious condition and trying to sell mobile. On this, the police surrounded the Sunil’s father Methu Jamre Tirugaon. Reality’s mobile phone was found near it. When questioned about mobile, he could not tell. After his strong questioning, accused Dinesh father Mohan Dharve, Sanjay father Bansi Lal, Mahesh father Dagdu, Ritesh father Devi Singh Mukati, Sachin alias Nana father Mohan Singh were arrested. Two motorcycles, cash and two mobiles and a mobile were also recovered from Sunil, a third accused.