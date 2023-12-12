Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/12/2023 – 16:54

The Joint Committee that analyzes the provisional measure for ICMS subsidies postponed until Wednesday, the 13th, the meeting at which the final report on the proposal will be presented. This is the third time that the presentation has been postponed due to a lack of agreement between the Ministry of Finance and congressmen.

The meeting is scheduled for 10 am this Wednesday, 13th.

Senators heard by the Political Broadcast (Grupo Estado's real-time news system) indicated that the government is increasingly close to an agreement with Congress to enable the approval of the proposal.

The biggest focus of discontent is in the Senate, after the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, dedicated the beginning of the discussion to the leaders of the Chamber and the President of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL).