Bhopal: A shocking case has come to light in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh. Here the picture of film actress Deepika Padukone and Diya Mirza is shown on the job card of MNREGA workers. Though the name and address on the job card is fine, but instead of the picture, the actress has a photo. Investigations have been ordered after this lapse has come to the fore.

According to the information, pictures of two film actresses have been put on a dozen job cards. It is also interesting that there are some cards which are of male beneficiaries but the picture on it is of Deepika Padukone or Diya Mirza.

RTI activist Sandeep Madahar has brought this whole matter to the fore. He claimed that it is not a typing mistake but a well-planned scam to snatch the money of millions of people. He has demanded a high-level inquiry into the matter. Sandeep told that when the MNREGA card is renewed every five years, the serial number remains the same. He said, “But when I went to the village, I saw that many people did not know about the renewal.” The serial number of the new card was not being received from the old card. Nobody even applied for renewal. “

A person named Monu Shivshankar told that he has not even gone to any work under MNREGA but there is a picture of Deepika Padukone on the job card of his name. He said, “I don’t even have this job card.” Another person also told that he too could not find any work in the village, but there is a picture of Mirza on the job card.

At the same time, Gaurav Benal, CEO of Khargone District Panchayat said that he has received complaints about the picture. Investigations have been ordered based on this. Action will be taken against the culprits.

