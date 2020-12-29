The strange action taken by the municipal authorities in Gwalior city remains a matter of discussion. The case is that when a buffalo dung on the road, the Municipal Corporation imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the buffalo owner. Not only this, buffalo owner Betal Singh has deposited a fine of 10,000 in the Municipal Corporation and got a receipt.

After this matter came to the fore, Betal Singh is so scared that he is afraid of the media coming forward. When the media team reached him, he refused to talk.

Municipal Corporation Area Officer Manish Kanojia says that a new road was being laid on the city’s Sachin Tendulkar Marg. At the same time the buffalo of Betal Singh, who lived there, came on the road and he dung. At the same time, when the Collector and Commissioner came, they issued an order, either these buffaloes leave the cowshed or come and the owner should be fined. We had fined the buffalo owner 10000 for the same order.

But the most interesting thing is in which city hundreds of stray animals are roaming, but the attention of any municipal officer does not go to them. But Betal Singh, who arranged two times of bread for his family, imposed such a big punishment on the small mistake by the district administration and the municipal authorities.