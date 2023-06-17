Located in Caldas, the INB company’s D4 dam is part of a uranium exploration mine deactivated in 1995

On Friday (June 16, 2023), the MPMG (Minas Gerais Public Prosecutor’s Office) instituted an administrative procedure to assess the safety and stability conditions of the company’s D4 dam INB (Nuclear Industries of Brazil), installed in the city of Caldas.

The Municipal Public Prosecutor’s Office, responsible for the case, called in state and municipal Civil Defense technicians, as well as ANM (National Mining Agency) and FEAM (State Environmental Foundation). The objective is to determine the causes for raising the dam’s emergency level and adopt the necessary measures to control anomalies and restore the safety of the site.

The containment structure for uranium and other radioactive materials, which until then had a declaration of stability condition, was raised to emergency level 1 on the 7th of this month. The D4 dam is part of a uranium exploration mine that was closed in 1995. The unit’s decommissioning process is ongoing.

In your sitethe ANM informs that the D4 dam of the Calda unit undergoing decommissioning is classified as emergency level 1, the lowest on the 3-level scale.

According to the state-owned company, the D4 was built as a decantation basin, but recently, due to the change in the regulations of the inspection bodies, it was reclassified as a dam. The application of these criteria to data from the two INB dams in Caldas resulted in classification at level 1 of emergency.

“INB reinforces that there were no occurrences in these dams, only the change in the supervisory body and the adjustments to these classifications and documentation”, he informed.

The dams are permanently monitored. According to the PAE (Emergency Action Plan), which is part of the PSB (Dam Safety Plan), the safety agencies must be notified, which was done by means of a letter.

With information from Brazil Agency.