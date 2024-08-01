Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/31/2024 – 21:25

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Bahia has indicted the former director of the Brumado Penitentiary Complex, Military Police Captain Cláudio José Delmondes Danda, and five others under investigation for allegedly torturing a prisoner who was injured by a rubber bullet in the leg and ginger spray in his eyes. Handcuffed, he was also hit with kicks, elbows, and kicks. The incident occurred in October 2023. Estadão seeks contact with the defendants’ defense.

Danda and the then deputy director Carol Souza Amorim are accused of failing to investigate the case.

The Prosecutor’s Office says that Danda and Carol did not take “any administrative or criminal measures to investigate the facts and any possible administrative-disciplinary infraction.” Prison officers Jamerson Evangelista dos Santos, Jaime Ferreira Santos Júnior and Paulo Sérgio Brito da Silva are accused of having directly participated in the crime.

According to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, the three subjected the prisoner to “intense physical suffering, as a way of applying personal punishment”.

The operational supervisor of the Brumado Penal Complex, Alex Santos Ângelo, was reported for having witnessed the case and recorded, in the prison’s occurrence book, only that the inmate was transferred, “without any observation about the torture”.

The attacks were filmed. According to the MP, the inmate was in the prison’s triage area so that the agents could “check” a pair of non-standard sandals, which had apparently been delivered by a visitor. The situation caused the inmate to start kicking plastic boxes in the area.

The prisoner then noticed the agents approaching and sat with his back against the wall, “in a surrender position”, and was still hit in the face by a rubber bullet and ginger spray.

He was kicked twice and handcuffed, then elbowed three times in the abdomen.

An officer asked the inmate to stand up. The officer then struck the inmate, who fell and was held down by another officer. The inmate continued to be struck repeatedly, even after the handcuffs were removed. Finally, he was pushed back into the cell and kicked again.

Due to the shooting, the inmate began to bleed, but only received medical attention the following day. He underwent a forensic medical examination more than three months after the incident, at the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

“Despite being injured by the shot fired at him, and bleeding, the inmate only received medical attention the day after the incident and underwent a forensic medical examination on February 5, 2024, after a request from the Public Prosecutor’s Office,” states the Prosecutor’s Office’s complaint.

