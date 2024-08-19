Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/19/2024 – 20:18

The São Paulo Public Prosecutor’s Office has indicted 11 people on suspicion of involvement in the operations of the Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC) in the Moinho Favela, which according to prosecutors has become the HQ of the faction’s entire “criminal ecosystem” in the city center.

The complaint attributes the crimes of drug trafficking, association for trafficking, money laundering, criminal organization and violation of communication to the group.

It was in the favela, near the railway line that runs through the city from Barra Funda to Luz and Brás, that the gang kept stocks of drugs. A bomb house was dismantled during Operation Salus et Dignitas (Security and Dignity). In it, the police found cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, a K9 and perfume.

The PCC also allegedly set up a kind of “command center” in the community for the control it exercises in the central region, including Cracolândia.

The main defendant is Leonardo Monteiro Moja, known as Leo do Moinho, accused of being the head of drug trafficking in hotels in downtown São Paulo and “owner” of the Favela do Moinho.

His wife, Raquel Maria Faustina Monteiro Moja, and his brothers, Alberto Monteiro Moja and Jefferson Francisco Moja Teixeira, were also reported.

“It is clear that the Favela do Moinho is the place where the criminal organization, led by the Moja family, territorially dominated the central region of São Paulo, establishing its ‘headquarters’ of the criminal ecosystem, with the storage and trade of narcotics, capture of radio transmitter signals from police forces, the ‘maintenance of order and discipline’ exercised through the ‘Crime Courts’ and with the consequent money laundering of money obtained from drug trafficking”, says an excerpt from the complaint.

Responsible for the investigation, the Special Group for Combating Organized Crime (Gaeco), an arm of the São Paulo Public Prosecutor’s Office, cites at least four closed companies that were allegedly used by the family to launder money from drug trafficking. They are the Barão de Piracicaba guesthouse, the L&M Automobile dealership, the Sal Rosa restaurant and the Moinho scrapyard.

Wellington Tavares Pereira and Alfredo da Silva Bertelli Prado, identified as Leo do Moinho’s front men, were also reported.

Former PT candidate for councilor

Another person accused is Janaína da Conceição Cerqueira Xavier, a community leader who ran for councilor for the PT in 2020, but was not elected.

According to the complaint, Janaína is a “key player” in the criminal organization. “She ensures the functioning of drug trafficking in the central region and acts as a ‘discipline’ for those who fail to comply with the orders of the central command of the crime,” states the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

When the suspicions became public, the PT stated that she joined the party in 2019 to run for city council the following year as a representative of the homeless population and that she “never participated in party activities again.” “At the time of her membership, there were no proceedings against her.”

Ingrid de Freitas and Ivan Rodrigues Ferreira are also accused in the complaint of involvement with drug trafficking in the Cracolândia region.

Capture of radio transmitter signals

The complaint also goes into detail about the unit that would be responsible for capturing the frequency of Military Police radio transmitters.

Valdecy Messias de Souza and Paulo Márcio Teixeira are accused of selling criminals devices that gave access to communications and allowed the PCC to anticipate police operations. This equipment was installed in the Moinho Favela.

“This criminal niche is of utmost importance for the functioning of any criminal organization, since it allows criminals to anticipate any action by state forces, obtaining privileged information from police operations to continue with drug trafficking activities within the central flow,” point out the Gaeco prosecutors.

This is yet another accusation filed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office in the wake of Operation Salus et Dignitas. A group of metropolitan civil guards had already been formally charged with extorting merchants and illegally selling weapons in Cracolândia.