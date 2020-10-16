new Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday directed the Madhya Pradesh government to cancel the transfer of 12 joint and deputy collectors. The transfer orders were issued following the model code of conduct applicable because of the by-elections. In Madhya Pradesh, the by-election for the 28 seats of the assembly is to be held on November 3.

The Election Commission issued a statement saying, “It came to the notice of the Commission that the transfer orders were issued during the implementation of the model code of conduct (October 8)”. On the recommendation of the Chief Electoral Officer of the state, it ordered the state government to cancel the order of these transfers with immediate effect.

Let us know that by-elections are to be held in 28 assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh and there will be voting on November 3 and the results will come on November 10. The Election Commission has also released the official program. According to information received from the Election Office. 63 lakh 68 thousand voters will vote in these 28 assembly constituencies. Nearly three lakh voters will participate in the by-election more than in the previous assembly.

According to the information received from the Election Commission, the identity card has been distributed to the voters of the areas where the by-elections are to be held. Among the voters, there are 71,627 voters above the age of 80, while the number of disabled voters is 55,329.

