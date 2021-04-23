Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy risks losing his post if he does not go to negotiations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. This opinion was expressed on April 23 by the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from the party “Opposition Platform – For Life” Renat Kuzmin.

According to Kuzmin, by agreeing to Putin’s proposal, the President of Ukraine will have the opportunity to restore relations with Russia, establish peace in the Donbass and improve the country’s economic performance.

“But then he will definitely quarrel with the Americans and the British. If he does not go, he will lose everything and leave the presidency ahead of schedule and still quarrel with the Americans and the British, ”he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Kuzmin noted that no matter what decision Zelensky makes, nationalists will still accuse him of treason.

A few days ago, Zelensky invited the Russian President to meet anywhere in Donbass.

Putin, in turn, said that the primary tasks of the Ukrainian leadership should be meetings with the leadership of the DPR and LPR. At the same time, he noted that he was ready to receive the Ukrainian leader in Moscow to discuss bilateral relations.

The State Duma said that Putin’s proposal to accept the Ukrainian leader in Moscow speaks of the sequence of actions of the Russian president.

In turn, the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin invited Zelensky to meet and hold talks on the contact line in Donbass.

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup and the new government in Ukraine. At the same time, the Ukrainian authorities blame Russia for the current situation. Moscow has repeatedly noted that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict.