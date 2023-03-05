Attorney General of Justice determined priority for investigation; Ministry of Justice also assists

The Attorney General of Justice of the State of Rio, Luciano Mattos, appointed the new members of the task force that will monitor the investigations into those who ordered the murders of the councilor Marielle Franco and driver Anderson Gomes.

The team will be composed by the prosecutors Eduardo Morais Martins, Paulo Rabha de Mattos, Patrícia Costa Santos, Glaucia Rodrigues Torres de Oliveira Mello, Pedro Eularino Teixeira Simão, Mario Jessen Lavareda and Tatiana Kaziris de Lima Augusto Pereira.

“The orientation of the head of the MP in Rio is to give priority to the case, which now has the assistance of the Ministry of Justice and the Federal Police.“, says the prosecutor’s note.

On February 22, the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, ordered the initiation of a new investigation by the PF (Federal Police) to expand collaboration with investigations into the murders.

The crime completes 5 years on March 14 and there is still no conclusion on the perpetrators and motivations.

Investigations by the Civil Police and the MPRJ (Public Ministry of the State of Rio de Janeiro) pointed to Ronnie Lessa, a retired and expelled PMRJ (Rio de Janeiro Military Police) sergeant, as the author of the shots, with the collaboration of former military police officer Élcio Queiroz.

They have been pre-trial detained since 2019 and are responsible for triple-qualified double homicide (awkward motive, ambush and resource that made it difficult for the victim to defend themselves) and for the attempted murder of one of Marielle’s advisors, who was also in the vehicle and survived.

With information from Agência Brasil.