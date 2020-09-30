Highlights: Hans Raj Hans wrote a letter to Yogi

Hans Raj Hans is a MP from the scheduled seat of North-West Delhi.

‘Strict punishment for Hathras case accused’

new Delhi

After the death of Hathras gang-rape victim, public outrage is visible from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. Meanwhile, Padmashri Hans Raj Hans, Lok Sabha MP from the scheduled seat of North-West Delhi, has written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mr. Yogi Adityanath on the Hathras incident. He has urged the Chief Minister that all the people responsible for this incident should be punished severely and at the same time, clarification should also be sought from the officials who cremated the funeral processors without hurrying the information of the family.

While addressing UP CM Yogi Adityanath, he wrote that care should be taken to ensure that the culprits are given severe punishment for the heinous crime in Hathras. He wrote that the daughter should not only get justice, but in view of the seriousness of the matter and no person should do such an act in future, the culprits in this case should be punished very severely.

Hans Raj Hans wrote that in addition to this, clarification should be sought from the officers who have done the funeral of the daughter of her daughter at 2 o’clock in the night without any family, if any officer is found guilty in this case also against them. There should be stern action.

He wrote that this incident has shaken not only me but the entire country. He said that the message should be known throughout the country that if there is any injustice to any daughter, she will not be spared.