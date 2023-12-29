President of the Senate says he will analyze the measure approved by Lula and will hear party leaders in January; deputies ask him to return text

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), stated this Friday (Dec 29, 2023) that the MP (provisional measure) that proposes the gradual reinstatement of the payroll from April 2024 sent by the government causes “strangeness”. The measure was announced by the Ministry of Finance on Thursday (Dec 28) and published this Friday.

In a publication on X (formerly Twitter), Pacheco said that he will carry out an analysis of the content of the text and its constitutionality with the support of the Federal Senate's legislative consultancy. He also stated that he will debate the issue with party leaders in the Senate and Chamber before making a decision on its processing in Congress or returning the MP to the government.

“In addition to the strangeness about the deconstitution of the recent Congress decision on the topic, there is a need for technical analysis of the constitutionality aspects of the MP”, wrote Pacheco. He intends to hear party leaders in January.

The corporate payroll tax exemption had been approved by Congress in 2023. It would be valid until 2027. Lula vetoed the measure. On December 14, Congress overturned the veto by a wide margin. In the Chamber, there were 378 votes against Planalto and only 78 in favor. In the Senate, 60 votes to overturn the veto and 13 for Lula.

The exemption allows companies in 17 sectors to pay rates of 1% to 4.5% on gross revenue, instead of 20% on payroll. The measure covers sectors such as footwear, call centercivil construction, communications, clothing and clothing, among others.

The FPE (Parliamentary Entrepreneurship Front), which brings together 205 deputies and 46 senators, asked that the MP be returned to Planalto. In the letter sent to Pacheco, the president of the front, deputy Joaquim Passarinho (PL-PA), says that the government's insistence on reimbursing the payroll is going against the Legislature, which has just discussed the topic. Here's the complete of the letter (PDF – 121 kB).

The Constitution determines that MPs can only be downloaded, among other reasons, due to urgency. As the exemption and Perse points will only be valid in April 2024, this urgency criterion will not be met. Congress can use this argument to not analyze the measure and return it to Planalto.

Congress has 120 days to analyze the proposal. The deadline is frozen during the recess. It should only start counting at the beginning of February, when the Legislature resumes work. Congressmen have already criticized the government's initiative.

UNDERSTAND THE MP

The president's government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) published MP 1,202 this Friday with changes aimed at increasing tax collection. The text includes different themes in a single provisional measure: increase in payroll taxes in 17 sectors of the economy;

limitation of offsetting tax credits obtained by companies;

increase in taxes through the gradual reduction of Perse (Emergency Program for the Resumption of the Events Sector). See also Dozens of cars falter due to error at gas station, drivers are disappointed: 'I'm going to file a claim' The provisional measure was signed by Lula and the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad. The text determines that the new rules for exemption will come into force in April 2024.