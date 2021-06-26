Fake coronavirus vaccination certificates could pose serious problems for their owners, said on Saturday, June 26, in an interview with radio Sputnik member of the State Duma Committee on Health Protection Alexei Kurinny.

According to him, a black market for fake coronavirus vaccination certificates has emerged in Russia. He attributes this to the reaction to mandatory vaccination for members of certain professions and the introduction of restrictions on access to certain public places for those who have not been vaccinated. The MP said that it is necessary to more actively convince people of the need to get vaccinated so that they do not try to hide behind false documents.

“People may have a reaction to trying to get vaccinated and get certified. You need conviction, then the number of people willing to be vaccinated voluntarily, and not to avoid it by buying a formal piece of paper, will be greater, “said Kurinny.

At the same time, those who decided to purchase a fictitious certificate, the deputy advised to think about their health, as well as those close to them and that the use of such a document could face administrative or even criminal liability if there are consequences from the actions of these persons.

On June 24, lawyer Viktoria Danilchenko told Izvestia that the production and use of fake vaccination certificates falls under two criminal articles at once.

In particular, under Article 236 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation on violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules. If, due to manipulations with fake certificates, citizens get massively ill, then the manufacturer, seller and buyer face fines ranging from 500 thousand to 700 thousand rubles or imprisonment for up to two years, Danilchenko said.

At the same time, according to Article 327 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, punishment threatens not only the manufacturer of forged documents, but also the buyer.

The decision to strengthen restrictive measures and the introduction of compulsory vaccination for certain categories of citizens was made in a number of regions, including in the Tver, Murmansk and Moscow regions, as well as in St. vaccination against coronavirus 60% of workers in the services and trade, transport, medicine, housing and communal services in the capital.

Against the background of the deteriorating epidemiological situation in the capital, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on June 22 that only those clients who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, have had a coronavirus infection in the past six months, or have passed a PCR test for it will be able to enter the capital’s catering absence. Visitors to establishments will be able to confirm protection against coronavirus with a special QR code. At the same time, no paper references or certificates will be accepted.

Large-scale vaccination against COVID-19 has been taking place in Russia since January 18. The vaccination is given free of charge to everyone on a voluntary basis. At the moment, four drugs for coronavirus are registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona and KoviVak.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as the hashtag #WeWe areTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.