Prosecutor expanded charges against Alberto Fernández after ex-wife provided new information this week | Photo: EFE/Sofia Torres

The Argentine Public Prosecutor’s Office expanded this Wednesday (14) the criminal charges against former President Alberto Fernández (2019-2023), accused of assaults by former First Lady Fabiola Yañez.

According to information from the newspaper Clarín, federal prosecutor Ramiro González had previously charged the Peronist only with the crime of causing minor injuries on repeated occasions.

Now, the charge has been expanded and covers the crimes of serious injuries doubly qualified by the link and perpetrated within the scope of gender violence with abuse of power and authority, in addition to coercive threats.

“The facts that are the subject of the process arise from a report that reveals a context of gender violence based on an asymmetrical and unequal power relationship that developed over time, which increased exponentially with the election of Fernández as President of the Nation and the exercise of that office,” wrote González.

Last week, Yañez decided to file a criminal complaint against the former president for physical violence and harassment. Photos published by the Argentine press showed the former first lady with marks of aggression.

The Argentine justice system prevented Fernández from leaving the country and from approaching Yañez, who lives in Madrid. The Peronist claims innocence.

The MP’s decision to expand the complaint came after Yañez provided new information this week, including that in 2016 Fernández had forced her to have an abortion – an accusation included in the complaint.