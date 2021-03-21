Member of the German Parliament (Bundestag) Karin Strenz died during a flight from Cuba to Germany. It is reported by RIA News…

She was 53 years old. As explained by her colleague Laut Reberg, Strenz lost consciousness during the flight, the plane made an emergency landing in Dublin, Ireland, but the doctors were unable to save the patient.

The parliamentarian was a member of the ruling Christian Democratic Union party. On March 16, she, among other Bundestag deputies from the CDU, was convicted of accepting bribes from Azerbaijan in exchange for lobbying for the interests of Baku. In particular, Strenz was accused of receiving 22,000 euros from Baku through an intermediary firm in 2014-2015, after which she voted in PACE against the demand to release political prisoners in Azerbaijan.