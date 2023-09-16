Former deputy called the governor “gay with internalized homophobia” in discussion about civic-military school in July

The MPRS (Public Ministry of Rio Grande do Sul), through the Criminal Justice Prosecutor’s Office of Porto Alegre, denounced, on Thursday (September 14, 2023), the former federal deputy Jean Wyllys (PT) for the crime of insult committed against the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB).

In July 2023, Leite decided to sue the PT member for statements “prejudiced” directed at him. The 2 argued on X (formerly Twitter) because of Pecim (National Program for Civic-Military Schools), closed by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). Wyllys deleted the post after the court decision.

In the complaint, prosecutor Claudia Lenz Rosa considers that the former congressman used “prejudiced expressions” it’s from “personal attributes of the victim” to criticize the governor’s announcement that he would maintain civic-military schools in Rio Grande do Sul. For the prosecutor, the fact “hurt the victim’s subjective honor”.

Wanted by Power360Jean Wyllys’s office said that the former deputy has not yet had access to the complaint. “We will restrict demonstrations to the files after Jean is effectively cited”said Lucas Mourão, the PT’s lawyer.

Eduardo Leite decided not to speak out.

The MPRS requests the establishment of a minimum amount to repair the damages caused to the victim, which will be determined during the process.