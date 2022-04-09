The Public Ministry of the State of Rio de Janeiro (MPRJ) denounced to Justice the councilman Gabriel Monteiro (PL) for having filmed a sexual act with a 15-year-old teenager. The video ended up leaking on the internet. The complaint was filed this Friday (8).

“The MPRJ confirms that the 1st Public Prosecutor’s Office for Territorial Criminal Investigation in the Zona Sul and Barra da Tijuca area has filed a complaint against councilor Gabriel Monteiro for filming sex with a teenager,” the MP informed through its advisory.

Councilor Gabriel Monteiro deposed to the Civil Police on Thursday (7) and claimed innocence in the case of a sexual relationship with the teenager and the leak of images of the act. The testimony was at the 42nd Police Station (Recreio), after a police search and seizure operation at his residence and at his office at the City Hall.

Monteiro is also accused, by former advisers, of forging egregious situations, used to feed his social media channels, in order to increase the audience and make big profits from it. Aides still accuse him of rape and sexual violence, which the councilor denies.

