Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/08/2024 – 20:36

The Public Electoral Ministry defended, this Friday, the 8th, the revocation of the mandate of Bolsonaro senator Jorge Seif (PL-SC), for abuse of economic power by using the media structure of the Havan retail chain and five aircraft belonging to the company owner , Luciano Hang, to benefit his campaign in 2022. The case should be on the agenda of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) in the coming weeks.

The trial may define the procedure to be followed in another case, that of Sérgio Moro (União Brasil) in the Senate for Paraná. In Seif's process, ministers must establish a rite of replacement in the position that would also be applied in the case of Moro, with a new election or the inauguration of the runner-up. Seif's defense says they are confident that he will not be impeached and reject the possibility of the defeated candidate taking the seat.

What the TSE judges is whether services were omitted in the senator's declaration of electoral donations. Luciano Hang would have contributed R$380,000 to the campaign. If convicted, the parliamentarian will lose his mandate and will be ineligible for eight years.

There is still no scheduled date for the trial, but the case should have an outcome before Moro's, as it is already being processed at the TSE, while the former judge's case will be judged at the state level, by the Regional Electoral Court of Paraná (TRE-PR) , on April 1st.

Author of the action, the Bora Trabalho coalition, which brings together União Brasil, Patriota and PSD, the party of Raimundo Colombo, former governor of Santa Catarina and second place in the race for Senate in the State, wants the vacancy to go to him. Another possibility would be to open supplementary elections to choose a replacement. Thus, candidates who did not participate in the contest in 2022 would have the opportunity to be elected. Santa Catarina is a stronghold of Jair Bolsonaro, who received 69% of the votes for president there.

Colombo is identified with the center-right, but is not within Jair Bolsonaro's field of influence, unlike Seif, who was Secretary of Fisheries and Aquaculture in the former president's government and was elected with his ostensible support.

The State is also the electoral home of Bolsonaro's youngest son, Jair Renan, who could not participate in the election because he was under 35 years old, the minimum age to occupy a seat in the Senate. The former first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, on the other hand, would be eligible. Her name is being discussed to run for a seat in the Senate in 2026, but with the loss of Seif's mandate, the plan could be brought forward in Santa Catarina.

Moro's wife, federal deputy Rosângela Moro (União) transferred her electoral domicile to Paraná and will be able to run for the Senate if her husband is impeached and the TSE decides to open a new election there.

In that state, second place was Alvaro Dias, whose run of six terms was interrupted by the election of Moro, whom he lost by a narrow margin of just four percentage points.

In the case of Seif, in an ordinary appeal filed with the Regional Electoral Court of Santa Catarina (TRE-SC), the Bora Trabalho coalition defends that his votes be considered null and a new calculation be carried out, which would consequently give Colombo the victory , second most voted. However, TSE ministers may understand that the claim as a whole should be annulled.

The election to the Senate is majority, simple majority. In other words, it is necessary to have more votes than your opponents to be elected, which does not occur, for example, in the dispute for the Chamber, in which several federal deputies are elected. But it is not necessary to have more than 50% of the votes, as in the case of elections for Executive positions, such as city halls, state governments and the Presidency of the Republic. Seif had 39% of the vote.

Therefore, the coalition represented by Colombo is trying to rule out the possibility of annulling the election, under the argument that such a decision would punish not only the candidate who allegedly committed irregularities, but also the others, who followed the rules to the letter.

“And here there is no need to talk about the nullity of the election, under penalty of applying a sanction where there is no illegal act, since, in this specific case, the illegal act was committed by only one of the candidates who contested the electoral contest. Therefore, the votes obtained by candidate Jorge Seif became spurious, contaminated, and should be considered invalid. In relation to the votes obtained by the other candidates, there is no doubt or indication regarding the possible practice of electoral illegality”

Understand the case

The Bora Trabalho coalition accuses senator Jorge Seif (PL-SC) of abuse of economic power for using planes and helicopters owned by Havan and its owner, Luciano Hang, in a campaign for the Senate. The fuel for the aircraft was paid for by the businessman, who would also have made the retailer's entire media structure available to the then candidate, including the press office and social media team for video production.

In December last year, the TRE-SC rejected the accusation against the parliamentarian. The rapporteur of the Judicial Electoral Investigation Action (AIJE), judge Maria do Rocio Luz Santa Ritta, maintained that there was evidence of the practices reported, but “clear evidence to the point of demonstrating the seriousness capable of having an impact on the normality and legitimacy of the electoral process” . After appeal, the case is processed by the TSE.

Seif's defense says he is confident of acquittal

In a note, senator Jorge Seif's legal advisor reinforced that, in his understanding, “the losing party's intention to take over the vacancy has been discarded, that is, if the unlikely impeachment occurs, we would have new elections”. However, he showed confidence that the parliamentarian will not be married.

“As for the opinion itself, we understand that it does not change the good expectations regarding the final judgment of the TSE, since it appears that it was based on a mistaken premise, in which it states that the TRE-SC would have understood the existence of the practice of prohibited acts by legislation, which did not occur, in addition, it recognizes the lack of evidence, by stating that there are indications, which, obviously, are not evidence”, says Seif's note, adding that the MP's conclusion is “totally disconnected ” of what was produced in the records.

“The defense reaffirms its confidence in justice and believes that the TRE-SC decision will be maintained in its entirety, with respect for the people of Santa Catarina”, he added.