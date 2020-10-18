Highlights: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan replied to the letter of Kamal Nath.

There was fierce sarcasm with apologies over the derogatory remarks.

Former Chief Minister Kamalnath has said that he did not make any mistake by giving a statement.

Rahul Gandhi also expressed displeasure over BJP candidate and minister Imarti Devi addressing an ‘item’ in a meeting.

Kamanath said, “My intention was not to insult anyone, I am sorry if anyone felt insulted.”

Bhopal. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan has retaliated on a letter written on the ‘item’ of former CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath. He said that Kamal Nath sometimes says that there is nothing derogatory in his comment and starts explaining the word ‘item’ to the people of the state. Somewhere they regret their comments. He said that ‘I think Kamal Nath should apologize for his derogatory remarks.’ Shivraj further wrote in his letter, ‘Kamal Nath, I want to tell you that you should learn to love the people of Madhya Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, even if you are not from Madhya Pradesh, yet they accept you Are trying It is also your duty to think about the development of Madhya Pradesh and the interest of the people here. It should not be such that you should make Madhya Pradesh only a means of loot and spoil and prove the selfishness of yourself and your party people.

A day earlier, a letter was sent in response to a letter written by former CM Kamal Nath to the Congress President on behalf of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan. In this, on the statement containing the ‘item’, Kamal Nath had asked Shivraj that ‘it would have been better if you would have written to your party’s president on derogatory remarks made by your party’s ministers’.



Kamal Nath is not ready to apologize

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath is not ready to apologize for calling BJP candidates and Minister Imrati Devi an ‘item’ during the election meetings in Madhya Pradesh. While Rahul Gandhi has expressed displeasure over this statement on Tuesday. Rahul has described this statement as unfortunate, saying that ‘Kamal Nath ji belongs to my party, but personally, I do not like the kind of language that he used’.

Kamal Nath has refused to apologize for his statement. He has said that he said ‘these are the views of Rahul Gandhi. I have made it clear that I did not intend to insult anyone and have already expressed regret for it. Then why should I apologize? ‘