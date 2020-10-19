Highlights: Mahishasura told Kamal Nath on social media.

The viral picture shows Eemarti Devi as Mahishasura Mardini.

A day earlier, Kamal Nath had told Imarti Devi an ‘item’.

There is a new debate in the MP on this statement of Kamal Nath among the electoral enthusiasts.

Gwalior On the day of Navratri, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath has surrounded by using derogatory words for Cabinet Minister Imrati Devi. The way BJP has become vocal after calling a Dalit woman an item, in the same way, anger is emerging against Kamal Nath on social media too. A photo viral on social media shows Imrati Devi as Devi (Mahishasura Mardini) and Kamal Nath in her feet.

In Dabra’s election meeting, former Chief Minister and Congress state president Kamal Nath told BJP candidate Imrati Devi what the item was: The political mercury of Madhya Pradesh was absolutely dead. The BJP started an all-out attack, calling Kamal Nath’s statement anti-Dalit and women. BJP leaders said that she would file a police complaint against Kamal Nath’s statement including the Election Commission.

Protesting, the BJP staged a two-hour silence at the district headquarters on Monday. On Monday, a photo went viral on social media. No one knows where this photo came from, but users are fast forwarding it. In this viral photo, there is a photo of Goddess Durga with Mahishasura Mardini, in which Imrati Devi is replaced by the face of Goddess, and the face of the demon Mahishasura lying in the feet of Kamal Nath instead of the face of Maa Durga being speared. After this photo goes viral, it is proving that Kamal Nath’s itemized statement will bring more political clout in the coming days.

