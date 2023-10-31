The time has come for the formation of a new order, and it becomes obvious to everyone who is trying to adjust everyone to themselves, so the United States is increasingly acting to try to “split from within” not only Russia, said the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Alexey Chepa.

“Of course, now the main focus is on us. The United States is doing everything to create instability around Russia. We are no longer talking about Ukraine, we all understand perfectly well who is behind this, who controls it all, and today, unfortunately, this is a global problem. They invent their own rules and want the whole world to live according to the rules that are convenient for them. But now the time has come for the formation of a new order, especially since it should become obvious to everyone who is trying to adjust everyone to themselves,” the deputy said.

On October 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with heads of law enforcement agencies and members of the Cabinet of Ministers, discussed mass unrest in Dagestan, as well as problematic world issues, including the Middle East conflict.

The riots at Makhachkala airport were organized through social networks, including from the territory of Ukraine, by the hands of Western intelligence services, Putin said at the meeting.

“We must clearly understand who is really behind the tragedy of the peoples of the Middle East, who is organizing the deadly chaos, and who benefits from it. Today, in my opinion, this has already become obvious and understandable to everyone. Customers act openly and brazenly. It is the ruling elites of the United States and their satellites that are the main beneficiaries of global instability; they extract their blood rent from it,” he said.

Despite the Ukrainian trace in this story, the main criticism came from the United States during the President’s speech. The Russian leader mentioned several times the US interest in the tragedy of the Palestinians and the carnage in the Middle East in general, in the conflict in Ukraine, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and so on – behind them “are the ruling elites of the United States and their satellites,” he noted. At the same time, “without achieving results on the battlefield, they want to split us, as far as Russia is concerned, from the inside, weaken us and sow confusion,” the president explained.

