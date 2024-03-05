Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/05/2024 – 16:52

The Public Ministry asked the Federal Audit Court (TCU) to investigate the release of parliamentary amendments before this year's municipal elections and a potential R$24 billion dribble in legislation. According to the Estadão revealed, the package of amendments negotiated between the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and the National Congress could result in a dribble of up to R$24 billion in the Elections Law, by anticipating payment and reducing control over the release of these resources in 2024.

Congress changed the rules for the three amendment transfer mechanisms. The maneuver ensures that the electoral law, which prohibits transfers three months before the contest, is technically complied with, but distorts the principle of the rule by bringing forward the transfers and allowing the money to be spent in the middle of the campaign, which was previously impossible. rendering the seal harmless.

President Lula vetoed part of the proposals approved by Congress, but, in agreement with the Legislature, signed a decree with a calendar for payment of amendments in 2024. For attorney Lucas Furtado, who signs the representation with the TCU, the early transfer unbalances the municipal dispute by favoring whoever is in power and will use the money.

“Through the creation of a monthly payment calendar, the Government is forced to bring forward transfers until June, the period in which the prohibition of the electoral law begins, but distorts the fundamental principle of guarantee that allows a minimum of arms parity between competitors of municipal elections, with the change in rules to allow what could not happen before: starting and carrying out work in the middle of the campaign with money already in hand”, says the representation.

According to the prosecutor, the calendar results in the weakening – or even unfeasibility – of the control mechanisms that previously existed. “In fact, the less susceptible to control, the more attractive parliamentary amendments become for those who only aim to meet the parochial needs of their electoral colleges and perpetuate in their mandates the same agents who currently occupy them.”

The prosecutor asks the TCU to monitor the payment of amendments that will be made in accordance with Lula's decree, potentially circumventing the Elections Law, evaluate a partnership with the Public Electoral Ministry and the Electoral Court for supervision and establish instruments of control and supervision of any type of parliamentary amendment.

Recently, the TCU decided to force municipalities to account for what they did with the money from the Pix amendment, revealed by Estadão, This transparency does not exist today. Congress also approved a similar measure in the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO), but freed mayors who do not comply with the rule from punishment.